By Lidia Kelly and Douglas Busvine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Sept 25 Alexei Kudrin, who at the weekend said he would decline a job in a future Russian government, is a mild-mannered but effective finance minister whose decision to save windfall oil revenues in a rainy-day fund softened the blow of the global slump.

Kudrin, the longest-serving finance minister in the Group of Eight leading nations, said in Washington he would "definitely" not serve in a future government to be headed by Dmitry Medvedev.

"I do not see myself in a new government," Kudrin, 50, told reporters at what may be his last visit to the twice-yearly meetings of the Intentional Monetary Fund and World Bank as finance minister.

"The point is not that nobody has offered me the job; I think that the disagreements I have will not allow me to join this government."

Medvedev on Saturday made way for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to return to the presidency next March, in return receiving an offer from Putin to head a young, reformist government.

Kudrin, only 50 despite having served as finance minister since May 2000, as recently as last week appeared to harbour ambitions to become premier, telling Reuters he would be ready to serve a new government in any role.

REFORM COMMITMENT

But he made it clear then that he would only be interested in staying on if the next government had a clear commitment to reforms which, in his view, Medvedev does not.

Kudrin has taken exception to Medvedev's call to hike defence spending over the next few years, in what some economists have described as a response to the 'Arab Spring' uprisings that have swept the Middle East and North Africa.

He has also struggled to fight a rearguard action to keep the budget on a sound footing, expressing concern that the public finances would only balance next year with the price of oil at a lofty $116 per barrel.

Russia, the world's largest oil producer, relies on oil and gas revenues to cover half of its federal budget revenues.

"In the next three or four years the oil price could fall to $60 and stay there for six months," Kudrin told Reuters on Sept. 13. "For Russia that would be a really difficult scenario."

SAVE, NOT SPEND

As finance minister, Kudrin presided over an era of rapid economic growth that saw living standards in Russia rise sharply, running budget surpluses and paying off debt after the traumatic domestic default and devaluation of 1998.

Perhaps his most significant achievement was to create the so-called budget stabilisation fund to stash windfall oil revenues, a decision that helped Russia absorb the blow of the 2008-09 financial crash and economic slump.

Largely thanks to Kudrin, Russia now has a national debt of just 10 percent of gross domestic product, a level that allows the country to ramp up spending to support economic growth even as western government struggle with their own debt loads.

On Kudrin's watch, Russia also lifted capital controls and made the rouble fully convertible, a decision whose wisdom was challenged in 2008 when $130 billion in capital fled the country following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

More than $50 billion in capital fled Russia over the past year, amid uncertainty over Russia's future direction after the December parliamentary election and a presidential vote in March.

Investors are likely to be concerned that, without Kudrin, Russia could put off economic reforms such as privatisation and overhauling state pensions, thereby risking its hard-won reputation for fiscal probity. (Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Andrew Heavens)