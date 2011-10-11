MOSCOW Oct 11 Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin will leave all the official positions he held alongside his government post, President Dmitry Medvedev's top economic adviser said on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Kudrin "will leave the posts of chairman of the Financial Markets Council, the National Banking Council and (posts) in other structures, including international ones where he represented Russia's interests," Itar-Tass quoted Dvorkovich as saying.

Kudrin was pressured into resigning last month after he said he would not work in Medvedev's government if Medvedev becomes prime minister in a planned job swap with Vladimir Putin following a presidential vote next year.

Putin said that Kudrin remained a member of his team. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Steve Gutterman)