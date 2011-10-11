BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
MOSCOW Oct 11 Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin will leave all the official positions he held alongside his government post, President Dmitry Medvedev's top economic adviser said on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.
Kudrin "will leave the posts of chairman of the Financial Markets Council, the National Banking Council and (posts) in other structures, including international ones where he represented Russia's interests," Itar-Tass quoted Dvorkovich as saying.
Kudrin was pressured into resigning last month after he said he would not work in Medvedev's government if Medvedev becomes prime minister in a planned job swap with Vladimir Putin following a presidential vote next year.
Putin said that Kudrin remained a member of his team. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.