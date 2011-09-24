* FinMin Kudrin says no extra measures needed to aid markets

* Says 2011 outflows could increase if crisis deepens

* Reiterates that oil prices will decline

By Lidia Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 There is no need to introduce special measures to aid Russia's falling markets, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said late on Friday - a day which saw the country's currency and exchanges suffering their sharpest weekly collapse since early 2009.

Broad risk aversion sent investors ditching the assets of the world's stop energy producer, with the rouble falling 5 percent on the week against the dollar and the rouble-traded MICEX index 12 percent .

"There is no need now for extraordinary, special measures, except for small support of the liquidity," Kudrin told journalists on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank semi-annual meeting.

Since the beginning of September the finance ministry has placed some 400 billion roubles ($12.48 billion)of budgetary funds on temporary deposits with banks, raising the overall banking system liquidity.

Market players said they feared the market collapse could panic authorities into urgent measures to stabilise markets and calm voters before December parliamentary elections and the March presidential vote.

Kudrin said that he is in constant contact with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev regarding economic issues and market assessment.

"The prime minister calls, asks," Kudrin said. "In that sense we are in a continued communication on these issues."

BLEAK OUTLOOK

Kudrin, who's been the country's finance minister since 2000 and led Russia through the 2008-2009 crisis, said that the risks of economic growth tapering off are increasing in both, Russia and the world.

He said that the world still has a chance to avoid a recession, but should situation on international markets worsen, this will hurt the domestic economy.

"What we see in Russia -- those are already tremors of the global financial crisis," Kudrin said.

He added that if the international crisis deepens, Russia may see more than the $35 billion seen in net capital outflows this year. The deteriorating situation may also affect Russia's privatisation plans.

"Yes, we will sell less this year than we had initially anticipated," Kudrin said without disclosing any details.

"For the next year plans remain unchanged."

Russia's biggest lender Sberbank decided earlier this month not to place a 7.6 percent stake on stock markets but wait for better market conditions .

The privatisation was part of a broader state assets sale aimed at financing Russia's budget deficit.

Kudrin also reiterated his view that oil prices will keep falling in the medium term.

"A year and half ago I said that within three years (the price of oil could fall to $60 per barrel in the short term), that means that the decline will happen within a year and half, two," Kudrin said.

($1 = 32.062 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly: Editing by Ed Lane)