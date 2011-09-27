MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday he had quit because of the fiscal risks the government was taking, and that he had offered to resign last February only to be refused by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

In a resignation statement, he also said he had declined a proposal to lead Right Cause, a liberal party backed by the Kremlin, calling it "an artificial project that in fact discredits the idea of liberal democracy".

