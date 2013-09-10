* Seeks forfeiture of assets of 11 companies
* Includes luxury apartments, commercial spaces in New York
* Scam linked to death of Russian lawyer Magnitsky
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. authorities are looking
to seize luxury apartments and other property they say Russian
companies used to launder proceeds from a $230 million tax
fraud.
The scheme was uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who
died in a Russian jail, U.S. prosecutors said in a civil
complaint filed in New York on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, the organization stole corporate
identities belonging to the Hermitage Fund, an investment fund
operating in Russia, and used them to make fraudulent claims for
tax refunds.
"As alleged, a Russian criminal enterprise sought to launder
some of its billions in ill-gotten rubles through the purchase
of pricey Manhattan real estate," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said in a statement.
The organization included officials at two Russian tax
offices, Olga Stepanova and Yelena Khimina, who approved the
refunds of approximately $230 million, according to the
complaint. Stepanova and Khimina could not be immediately
reached for comment.
"While New York is a world financial capital, it is not a
safe haven for criminals seeking to hide their loot, no matter
how and where their fraud took place," Bharara said.
The complaint said Magnitsky, who was hired by Hermitage to
investigate, faced retaliatory criminal proceedings after
uncovering the scheme and the involvement of Russian officials.
He died on Nov. 16, 2009, while in pretrial detention.
In July, Magnitsky was found guilty of tax evasion in a
posthumous trial that drew rebukes from the European Union, the
U.S. State Department and human rights groups.
Russia's Interior Ministry said Magnitsky died of heart
failure, according to the complaint. But in 2011, the Kremlin's
own human rights council concluded that Magnitsky was probably
beaten to death.
The U.S. Congress has since passed the Magnitsky Act, which
bars Russians believed to have been involved in his death or
other severe human rights abuses from entering the United
States. President Barack Obama signed the legislation in
December.
According to the lawsuit, the scheme was orchestrated by
Dmitry Klyuev, identified as owner of Universal Savings Bank in
Russia. Klyuev could not be immediately reached for comment.
Two Russian Interior Ministry officials, Artyom Kuznetsov
and Pavel Karpov, were also members of the organization,
according to the lawsuit.
Kuznetsov was an officer in the tax crimes unit of the
Interior Ministry's Moscow division who took part in police
raids on the offices of Hermitage and its law firm in 2007,
Reuters previously reported.
Kuznetsov also oversaw the arrest of Magnitsky after he
testified about the $230 million tax fraud, according to the
lawsuit.
Officials at the Russian Interior Ministry were not
immediately available for comment on Tuesday. Lawyers for the
defendant companies, which include Prevezon Holdings Ltd, could
not immediately be reached for comment.