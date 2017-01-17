MOSCOW Jan 17 Tensions are sharply rising in the Balkans and the European Union must help de-escalate the situation there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov also told a news conference that ethnic Albanian forces should not be present in Serbian-populated areas in the north of Kosovo. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)