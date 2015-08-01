MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian foreign minister Sergei
Lavrov will hold a three-way meeting with his U.S. and Saudi
counterparts, John Kerry and Adel al-Jubeir, during a working
visit to Qatar on Aug. 2 and 3, Russia's foreign ministry said
on Saturday.
The ministry said Lavrov would also hold meetings with the
emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and foreign minister
Khalid al-Attiyah.
It said Lavrov was visiting Qatar to discuss peace moves in
Syria, Yemen and Libya, international consolidation against
Islamic State, stability in the Persian Gulf, and bilateral
relations between Russia and Qatar.
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)