India's Adani applies to Aus govt fund for coal mine railway financing
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
MOSCOW, July 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow could launch an appeal if the Hague's arbitration court rules in favour of a group of shareholders in defunct oil giant Yukos against Russia.
"I heard this morning reports that such a verdict is expected," he told a news conference, saying he would wait for the ruling to be made before commenting.
He said legal formalities in the case had not been completed, including the right of appeal. "The Russian side, those agencies which represent Russia in this process, will no doubt use all available legal possibilities to defend its position." (Reporting by Aleksei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".
* Cities test limits of power vs governments over climate change