UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev was convicted of battery over a televised brawl on Tuesday following a trial he portrayed as President Vladimir Putin's revenge for criticising the government.
The judge was expected to sentence Lebedev later on Tuesday. The state prosecution last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts