MOSCOW May 20 Russian media magnate Alexander
Lebedev received unexpected support from a prosecution witness
on Monday and told a court that charges laid against him over a
televised punch-up were invented by state prosecutors.
Lebedev, the financial backer of Britain's Independent and
London Evening Standard newspapers and co-owner of a prominent
Russian paper that is critical of the Kremlin, pleaded not
guilty to a charge of hooliganism motivated by political hatred.
The multi-millionaire could be sentenced to five years in
prison if convicted for the 2011 incident in which he jumped
from his seat and threw punches at property developer Sergei
Polonsky after he goaded Lebedev as they recorded a talk show.
Polonsky was knocked backwards and off the studio podium.
Lebedev, who says he acted in self-defence, argued that what
he did was not hooliganism and was not politically motivated.
"It seems to me that the charge is wholly invented," he told the
Moscow court.
Lebedev has said the case against him is President Vladimir
Putin's revenge for his criticism of the government and is a
warning to other wealthy Russian businessmen,
Day two of the trial did not seem to go well for the
prosecution.
A prosecution witness who was in the studio audience at the
talk show recording said Polonsky had acted "very emotionally"
and that Lebedev's action followed "a forceful gesture" from the
property developer.
"Lebedev could have taken that as an attack. It was a
reaction," she said.
Lebedev, a 53-year-old former KGB spy who co-owns the
campaigning newspaper Novaya Gazeta with former Soviet leader
Mikhail Gorbachev, has said his case is part of a broader
clampdown on Putin's opponents.
He has accused criminal investigators of acting on the
Kremlin's orders to punish him for campaigning against
corruption and showing sympathy with the opposition.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Pravin Char)