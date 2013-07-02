UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev was ordered on Tuesday to do 150 hours of community service over a televised brawl following a trial he depicted as President Vladimir Putin's revenge for criticising the government.
A judge convicted Lebedev of battery but state prosecutors last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts