Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 23 Lending to Ukraine and Russia by international banks fell sharply in the first three months of this year as geopolitical tensions in the region escalated and currency falls cut the value of loans, lending data showed.
Foreign loans to Russia fell to $209 billion at the end of March, down 7 percent from $225 billion at the end of December, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which tracks cross-border bank lending. Lending to Ukraine dropped to $22 billion, down 14 percent from $25 billion.
BIS said much of the drop in the value of loans was due to the sharp depreciation of the value of the ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia against the U.S. dollar, however, as it reduces the dollar value of loans booked in local currencies.
Locational banking statistics on an exchange rate-adjusted basis showed international loans to Russia fell by $300 million in the quarter and dropped by $1.5 billion in Ukraine, BIS said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.