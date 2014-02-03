PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: