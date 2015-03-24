(Changes sourcing on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, adds
banker comment, share price, ownership details)
By Olga Popova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian budget hypermarket
chain Lenta has raised $225 million via an
oversubscribed share sale, signaling investors are betting on
food retail stocks to weather an economic crisis as squeezed
Russian consumers seek cheaper goods.
Lenta said the new funds, less than half of which
came from a state-backed private equity fund and associated
investors, would help finance more store openings, saying this
was opportune given economic conditions in the country.
With annual inflation running at more than 16 percent, many
Russians have switched from premium to cheaper stores, hoping to
cut spending as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and
lower oil prices put pressure on a weak economy.
Lenta said it had placed 35.2 million global depositary
receipts (GDRs) at $6.40 apiece, a small discount from its
Monday closing price of $6.65. Five Lenta GDRs equate to one
share.
Lenta plans to open at least 25 hypermarkets this year,
having previously targeted between 20 and 25, and will stick to
its goal of 10-15 new supermarkets, it said.
Shares in Lenta were up 5 percent in London by 1214 GMT.
The state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said
it had acted as an anchor investor and attracted investors from
the Middle East, Asia and Europe, confirming a Reuters report.
An anchor investor is offered shares before a deal opens to
give confidence in the sale. Unnamed Western funds also had such
a role, a financial market source said. RDIF and its partners
bought about half of the newly issued shares, two sources said.
The deal comes weeks after the owner of Russia's biggest
food retailer Magnit sold shares equating to 1 percent
of the company, showing appetite for fast-growing food retail
stocks. Low-cost Magnit has said it plans to open more stores in
2015 than ever before in one year.
"Food retail develops well and grows well. Magnit and Lenta
are the best two stories in the sector and these stories are
selling well," one investment banker involved in the deal said.
The order book was about two times subscribed, sources said.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and VTB Capital acted as joint
global coordinators and bookrunners in the deal.
U.S. private equity firm TPG owned a 38.5 percent stake in
Lenta, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had
16.6 percent and VTB Capital, part of Russia's VTB Bank
, held 6.3 percent before the deal.
($1 = 58.8400 roubles)
(Additional reporting and writing by Elizabeth Piper and Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens)