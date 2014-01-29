MOSCOW Jan 29th Russian hypermarket chain
Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG,, may
proceed with its London initial public offering as early as next
week, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The company will be seeking to tap demand from investors for
consumer-focused stocks buoyed by a rising middle class,
although there are concerns about the impact Russia's faltering
economy will have on spending.
Sources familiar with the matter previously said that Lenta
was talking to banks about a possible listing which could raise
at least $1 billion and value the business at over $5 billion.