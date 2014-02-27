UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russian retailer Lenta has set a price for its planned London stock market listing at $10 per global depositary receipt (GDR), closer to the lower limit of the initial range of $9.5-$11.5, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.
The hypermarket chain could raise up to $952 million in a deal which also provides for a 15 percent overallotment option.
The listing will be carried out on the LSE and MICEX and trading was expected to start on Friday.
The company is expected to maintain 22.1 percent of shares in free float after the IPO, which does not include the option.
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.