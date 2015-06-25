UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 25 Russian retailer Lenta said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement for 37.3 billion roubles ($683 million) with Russia's VTB bank.
The unsecured loan agreement was signed for a seven-year term, Lenta added in a statement.
($1 = 54.6200 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.