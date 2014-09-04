MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian food retailer Lenta
said on Thursday it was maintaining its full-year
sales growth forecast of 34-38 percent despite a ban on some
Western food imports.
"Lenta notes the recent trade restrictions in Russia for
selected product categories and is in the process of readjusting
its product offering in compliance with the new regulations," it
said in a statement.
The company, which raised around $1 billion for shareholders
including U.S. private equity firm TPG and VTB in a London share
sale in February, said its net profit for the first six months
of the year was up 4.9 percent to 2.7 billion roubles ($73
million).
(1 US dollar = 36.7700 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)