MOSCOW, March 12 Russian hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday it expected sales to rise by 34-38 percent this year, compared to 34.5 percent growth in 2014.

Lenta also said in a statement that its second-half 2014 net profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 6.4 billion roubles ($104.85 million). ($1 = 61.0410 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)