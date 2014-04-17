INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian food retailer Lenta , fresh from a nearly $1-billion share sale, reported on Thursday a 37.3-percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago.
Total revenue rose to 39.6 billion roubles ($1.10 billion) as like-for-like sales grew 13.6 percent, year-on-year, and its store chain increased to 89 from 57 the year earlier, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 36.0942 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.