MOSCOW, July 15 Russian food retailer Lenta reported on Tuesday a 39-percent rise in second-quarter sales from a year ago to 46.3 billion roubles ($1.35 billion) as it opened new stores and the older ones performed strongly.

Like-for-like sales grew 14.1 percent, year-on-year, after a 13.6-percent increase in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 34.3750 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)