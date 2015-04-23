UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday:
* Q1 total sales grew 37.7 pct in Q1 to 54.5 billion roubles ($1.05 billion)
* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 15 pct versus Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.8650 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.