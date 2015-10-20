MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 20 The price guidance for a share offering by Russian retailer Lenta is at around $7 to $7.10 per share, a financial market source told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Lenta launched a share offering and said it was looking to raise around $150 million to accelerate its expansion. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.