DUSHANBE, Sept 3 Russia has invited members of Libya's interim government to Moscow to discuss the future of Russian energy contracts in the country, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We will discuss all of this," Lavrov told reporters after being asked about the fate of Russian oil contracts agreed with Libya's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi. "They (Libya's interim government) offered to hold contacts, and we have invited their respective representatives to Moscow, at their request."

"We will discuss all this with them."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ed Lane)