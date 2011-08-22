MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian energy firms are likely
to be barred from resuming work in Libya if NATO-backed rebels
succeed in overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi, a Russia-Libya business
group said on Monday.
"We have lost Libya completely," Aram Shegunts, director
general of the Russia-Libya Business Council, told Reuters.
"Our companies won't be given the green light to work there.
If anyone thinks otherwise they are wrong. Our companies will
lose everything there because NATO will prevent them from doing
their business in Libya."
Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) and Tatneft
TATN3.MM have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil
and gas exploration in Libya, but suspended operations after an
uprising broke out earlier this year against Gaddafi's rule.
