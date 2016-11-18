MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's decision to block public access to networking site LinkedIn creates a precedent that could be used to justify blocking access to other sites operating in Russia, RIA news agency quoted the U.S. embassy in Moscow as saying.

"The United States is deeply concerned," RIA quoted an embassy representative as saying. "We call on Russia to immediately restore access to LinkedIn." (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)