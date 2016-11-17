* LinkedIn first major social network blocked in Russia
* Move sets precedent for other foreign firms
* Russian regulator says company has broken data law
* LinkedIn seeking meeting to discuss problem
By Maria Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, Nov 17 Russia's communications regulator
ordered public access to LinkedIn's website to be blocked on
Thursday to comply with a court ruling that found the social
networking firm guilty of violating a data storage law.
LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United
States, is the first major social network to be blocked by
Russian authorities, setting a precedent for the way foreign
Internet firms operate. It has over 6 million registered users
in Russia.
The Kremlin said that the decision was legal and that
President Vladimir Putin did not plan to interfere in the case.
When asked whether the move might stir fears of online
censorship, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were "no
such concerns."
Critics see it as part of an attack on social networks in a
country which has increasingly tightened control over the
Internet.
Russian law requires websites that store the personal data
of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers, something
communications regulator Roskomnadzor said LinkedIn had not
done.
That law was approved by Putin in 2014 and came into force
in September last year.
LinkedIn's site will be blocked within 24 hours, Interfax
news agency cited Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky as
saying. One Internet service provider, Rostelcom, said it had
already blocked access.
Two others, MTS and Vimpelcom, said they would do so within
24 hours.
LinkedIn was starting to hear from members in Russia saying
they were no longer able to access the site, a company
spokeswoman said.
"Roskomnadzor's action to block LinkedIn denies access to
the millions of members we have in Russia and the companies that
use LinkedIn to grow their businesses," the spokeswoman said.
Roskomnadzor's Ampelonsky told Reuters the watchdog had
received a letter from LinkedIn's U.S. management on Friday
requesting a meeting.
He said he expected the meeting to take place within the
next two weeks, but that Roskomnadzor had first to get approval
for the meeting from the foreign ministry and the security
services because LinkedIn was a foreign company.
The LinkedIn spokeswoman said the firm was still interested
in meeting Roskomnadzor "to discuss their data localisation
request."
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs;
Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)