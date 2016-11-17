BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 17 The Kremlin said on Thursday that a decision by Russia's communications regulator to block LinkenIn's website was legal and that President Vladimir Putin did not plan to interfere in the case.
Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, ordered public access to the site to be blocked on Thursday to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating data storage laws.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday the Kremlin was not worried the case would stir fears about censorship in Russia.
"There are no such concerns," said Peskov. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.