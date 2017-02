MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's financial markets will be provided with liquidity if needed and the country's 2012 budget is unlikely to see any changes, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.

Shuvalov also said he regrets the departure of Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, who was ousted earlier this week by President Dmitry Medvedev. (Reporting By Gleb Bryanski; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh)