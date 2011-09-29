(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian markets will be provided
with liquidity as needed, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov said on Thursday, seeking to calm the markets after the
ouster of Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin.
"Financial markets will receive liquidity. There will be no
unpleasant surprises," Shuvalov told journalists.
Shuvalov also said he regretted the departure of Kudrin, who
resigned this week after clashing with President Dmitry
Medvedev, adding that there was no reason to be worried as the
Finance Ministry's team is professional and experienced.
Medvedev demanded Kudrin quit at a meeting with local
officials after the long-serving Finance Minister said in
Washington that he would not work under Medvedev if he swapped
places with Vladimir Putin to become prime minister next year.
Kudrin had been widely seen as a possible candidate to lead
the government after the presidential elections and many feared
that his resignation could spur capital outflows.
"It's unpleasant that Kudrin is not with us but there will
be no troubles for the market," said Shuvalov, who has taken
over Kudrin's duties as deputy prime minister, overseeing
financial issues in the government.
Shuvalov also said that no changes in the country's 2012
budget were likely and that Russia's relations with other BRIC,
G8 and international groups would not be affected.
(Reporting By Gleb Bryanski; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh)