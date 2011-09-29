(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian markets will be provided with liquidity as needed, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday, seeking to calm the markets after the ouster of Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin.

"Financial markets will receive liquidity. There will be no unpleasant surprises," Shuvalov told journalists.

Shuvalov also said he regretted the departure of Kudrin, who resigned this week after clashing with President Dmitry Medvedev, adding that there was no reason to be worried as the Finance Ministry's team is professional and experienced.

Medvedev demanded Kudrin quit at a meeting with local officials after the long-serving Finance Minister said in Washington that he would not work under Medvedev if he swapped places with Vladimir Putin to become prime minister next year.

Kudrin had been widely seen as a possible candidate to lead the government after the presidential elections and many feared that his resignation could spur capital outflows.

"It's unpleasant that Kudrin is not with us but there will be no troubles for the market," said Shuvalov, who has taken over Kudrin's duties as deputy prime minister, overseeing financial issues in the government.

Shuvalov also said that no changes in the country's 2012 budget were likely and that Russia's relations with other BRIC, G8 and international groups would not be affected.