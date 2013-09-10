BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Energy Ministry has drafted a proposal to allow liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by companies which hold licences that oblige them to build LNG-plants or send the gas for liquefaction to a plant determined by the government, a source familiar with the proposals said on Tuesday.
The source told Reuters that the draft document also proposed allowing LNG exports by companies with state holdings of at least 50 percent - if they send LNG abroad from offshore fields. The Energy Ministry declined immediate comment.
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: