MOSCOW Dec 3 Russia's three new liquefied natural gas projects will find a niche in a growing Asian marketplace, but there is no call to break Gazprom's monopoly on pipeline gas exports, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed off on changes to rules on gas exports and foreign trade, enabling No.2 gas producer Novatek and top oil firm Rosneft to launch LNG projects.

"As of now, we don't see such a need," Novak said in an interview in answer to a question on whether Gazprom might lose its control over exports via pipeline.

He added that allowing new players or projects to export LNG "will be discussed later based on the market situation and the need to build plants."

Russia wants to double its share in the global LNG market by 2020 from 4.5 percent. Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell own Russia's only LNG plant, on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, and Gazprom plans a second plant in Vladivostok.

Novak said that Gazprom still planned to sign a deal to ship gas to China via a yet-to-be-built pipeline by year-end, as earlier planned.