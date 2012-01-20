* Novatek in Yamal LNG project
* Gazprom's Shtokman in limbo over tax breaks
* Rumors about Miller's departure from Gazprom denied
(Adds background)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Jan 20 Gazprom, holder
of the world's largest gas reserves and seeking a strategy to
expand in LNG, held talks with Novatek on possible
joint projects on the Yamal Peninsula, where Novatek already has
a deal with Total.
Gazprom has some marketing rights for the gas to emerge from
Yamal LNG, the Total-Novatek project due to launch production
there in 2016 at 5 million tonnes of super-cooled liquefied
natural gas (LNG), rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018.
Russia is considering up to 60 million tonnes in new LNG
capacity over the next decade to feed Asian markets but also to
diversify its customer base away from core European pipeline gas
buyers.
A source close to talks said Gazprom and Novatek, Russia's
No.1 and No.2 gas producers, discussed projects other than Yamal
LNG in the Arctic peninsula.
The companies said in a joint statement that on Friday
Novatek's head and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson and Gazprom's Chief
Executive Officer Alexei Miller met to discuss ways to increase
LNG production capacity.
They also considered the possibility of a joint development
strategy for the hydrocarbon resources of the Gydan peninsula to
offset declining production in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, a
hinterland of Gazprom's assets.
The meeting took place a day after Russian media reported
market speculation that Mikhelson was poised to replace Miller
as Gazprom's CEO. On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin's spokesman dismissed the talk.
SHTOKMAN UNCERTAIN
Gazprom and its partners are considering up to 60 million
tonnes' worth of LNG projects, which are now on the drawing
board but could be launched within the next 10 years, but those
closest to construction are fraught with complications.
Gazprom and Total, together with Norway's Statoil,
are struggling with a decision on proceeding with their
partnership to develop an even bigger project, the offshore
Shtokman field in the Barents Sea.
Shtokman has been in limbo due to uncertainty over required
tax breaks from Russian government.
Unlike the case of Shtokman, Russia scrapped the extraction
tax for gas produced in the Yamal peninsula for conversion to
liquefied natural gas.
Russia's only LNG plant, with annual capacity of 10 million
tonnes is located in the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin and
is operated by a Gazprom-led consortium, which includes
Anglo-Dutch major Royal Dutch Shell.
The consortium is considering a 5-million-tonne expansion
but a decision has eluded its board despite heavy lobbying from
Shell and a third partner, Mitsui, in part because it
is unclear whether the partners could fully load the additional
capacity.
Gazprom has long been eyeing remote Yamal's deposits as its
traditional West Siberian fields become depleted.
The giant South Tambey field is slated to provide the
resource base for Yamal LNG. Last year Novatek also acquired
four deposits in Yamal with total resources pegged at around 1
trillion cubic metres -- enough to satisfy the world's demand
for a quarter of a year.
Novatek, where Gazprom holds a 10 percent stake, is
following an aggressive growth strategy and has said it expected
its annual gas production to almost double from its current
level of 53 billion cubic metres to over 110 bcm in 2020.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova
and Keiron Henderson)