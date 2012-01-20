* Novatek in Yamal LNG project

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Jan 20 Gazprom, holder of the world's largest gas reserves and seeking a strategy to expand in LNG, held talks with Novatek on possible joint projects on the Yamal Peninsula, where Novatek already has a deal with Total.

Gazprom has some marketing rights for the gas to emerge from Yamal LNG, the Total-Novatek project due to launch production there in 2016 at 5 million tonnes of super-cooled liquefied natural gas (LNG), rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018.

Russia is considering up to 60 million tonnes in new LNG capacity over the next decade to feed Asian markets but also to diversify its customer base away from core European pipeline gas buyers.

A source close to talks said Gazprom and Novatek, Russia's No.1 and No.2 gas producers, discussed projects other than Yamal LNG in the Arctic peninsula.

The companies said in a joint statement that on Friday Novatek's head and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson and Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller met to discuss ways to increase LNG production capacity.

They also considered the possibility of a joint development strategy for the hydrocarbon resources of the Gydan peninsula to offset declining production in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, a hinterland of Gazprom's assets.

The meeting took place a day after Russian media reported market speculation that Mikhelson was poised to replace Miller as Gazprom's CEO. On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman dismissed the talk.

SHTOKMAN UNCERTAIN

Gazprom and its partners are considering up to 60 million tonnes' worth of LNG projects, which are now on the drawing board but could be launched within the next 10 years, but those closest to construction are fraught with complications.

Gazprom and Total, together with Norway's Statoil, are struggling with a decision on proceeding with their partnership to develop an even bigger project, the offshore Shtokman field in the Barents Sea.

Shtokman has been in limbo due to uncertainty over required tax breaks from Russian government.

Unlike the case of Shtokman, Russia scrapped the extraction tax for gas produced in the Yamal peninsula for conversion to liquefied natural gas.

Russia's only LNG plant, with annual capacity of 10 million tonnes is located in the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin and is operated by a Gazprom-led consortium, which includes Anglo-Dutch major Royal Dutch Shell.

The consortium is considering a 5-million-tonne expansion but a decision has eluded its board despite heavy lobbying from Shell and a third partner, Mitsui, in part because it is unclear whether the partners could fully load the additional capacity.

Gazprom has long been eyeing remote Yamal's deposits as its traditional West Siberian fields become depleted.

The giant South Tambey field is slated to provide the resource base for Yamal LNG. Last year Novatek also acquired four deposits in Yamal with total resources pegged at around 1 trillion cubic metres -- enough to satisfy the world's demand for a quarter of a year.

Novatek, where Gazprom holds a 10 percent stake, is following an aggressive growth strategy and has said it expected its annual gas production to almost double from its current level of 53 billion cubic metres to over 110 bcm in 2020. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Keiron Henderson)