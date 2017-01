MILAN Aug 5 Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has launched a tender to sell four cargoes in total in September and October, trade sources said.

Three of the cargoes will be loading in September and one in October, one of the sources said.

Sakhalin Energy, which operates the plant, is a joint venture between energy giant Gazprom -- which owns a 50 percent stake -- and Royal Dutch Shell which has 27.5 percent. Japan Mitsui also has 12.5 percent and Diamond Gas, a Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary, 10 percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)