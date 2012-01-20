MOSCOW Jan 20 Gazprom and
Russia's top non-state gas company Novatek on Friday
discussed possible joint projects aimed at boosting future
production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Yamal
peninsula.
Companies said in a joint statement that they discussed ways
to increase LNG production capacity near the port of Sabetta as
well as considered the possibility of a joint development
strategy for the hydrocarbon resources of the Gydan peninsula to
offset declining production in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region.
Novatek, jointly with France's Total, expects to
launch LNG production in Yamal in 2016 when it plans to liquefy
5 million tonnes of gas, rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)