MOSCOW Jan 20 Gazprom and Russia's top non-state gas company Novatek on Friday discussed possible joint projects aimed at boosting future production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Yamal peninsula.

Companies said in a joint statement that they discussed ways to increase LNG production capacity near the port of Sabetta as well as considered the possibility of a joint development strategy for the hydrocarbon resources of the Gydan peninsula to offset declining production in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region.

Novatek, jointly with France's Total, expects to launch LNG production in Yamal in 2016 when it plans to liquefy 5 million tonnes of gas, rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)