GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
MOSCOW, March 27 Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Sakhalin-2 LNG plant was suspended on Sunday after an accident at one of production platforms, a spokeswoman for Sakhalin Energy, which operates the plant, said on Monday.
The spokeswoman said that on Sunday, production at Lunskaya A offshore platform was suspended after a gas leak was detected. The leak has been eliminated and some of the platform's staff evacuated.
The spokeswoman could not say when LNG production would be restarted. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th