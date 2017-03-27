MOSCOW, March 27 Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Sakhalin-2 LNG plant was suspended on Sunday after an accident at one of production platforms, a spokeswoman for Sakhalin Energy, which operates the plant, said on Monday.

The spokeswoman said that on Sunday, production at Lunskaya A offshore platform was suspended after a gas leak was detected. The leak has been eliminated and some of the platform's staff evacuated.

The spokeswoman could not say when LNG production would be restarted. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)