LONDON, June 9 Production from Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will halve during a planned maintenance period from mid-June until mid-July, a spokeswoman for Sakhalin Energy said.

The 9.6-million-tonnes-per-annum project will see a full production stoppage for a few days during which LNG tanker loadings will be uninterrupted, she said.

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture comprising Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which owns a 50 percent share, Shell with 27.5 percent, and from Japan Mitsui with 12.5 percent as well as Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Gas with 10 percent.

The project exports LNG to countries across Asia.

