LONDON, June 9 Production from Russia's Sakhalin
II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will halve during a
planned maintenance period from mid-June until mid-July, a
spokeswoman for Sakhalin Energy said.
The 9.6-million-tonnes-per-annum project will see a full
production stoppage for a few days during which LNG tanker
loadings will be uninterrupted, she said.
Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture comprising Russian gas
export monopoly Gazprom, which owns a 50 percent
share, Shell with 27.5 percent, and from Japan Mitsui
with 12.5 percent as well as Mitsubishi Corp
subsidiary Diamond Gas with 10 percent.
The project exports LNG to countries across Asia.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in London; additional
reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, editing by Jason Neely)