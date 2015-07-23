MOSCOW, July 23 Russia's Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, controlled by Gazprom, has completed one month of maintenance, a spokeswoman for its operator, Sakhalin Energy, said on Thursday.

She said production fell at the 10-million-tonnes-per-annum project during the maintenance period, while shipments of LNG continued "according to plan".

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture between Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which owns a 50 percent share, Shell with 27.5 percent, and Japan Mitsui with 12.5 percent as well as Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Gas which holds 10 percent.

The project exports LNG to countries across Asia with Japan as a prime destination. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)