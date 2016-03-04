PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, March 4 Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, has completely restored production of LNG after a technical fault in late January disrupted the plant's work, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Friday.
She said production was restored on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.