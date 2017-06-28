MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) producer Sakhalin-2 was stopped for a planned maintenance
from mid-June until mid-July, a spokeswoman for managing company
Sakhalin Energy told Reuters on Wednesday.
The works have not affected LNG exports from the plant, she
said.
Sakhalin-2 is Russia's sole LNG plant, producing over 10
million tonnes of LNG per year. Key buyers of the gas produced
at the plant are Japan, China and South Korea.
Sakhalin-2 shareholders are Russia's Gazprom,
Royal Dutch Shell and Japan's Mitsui and
Mitsubishi.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh)