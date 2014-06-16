MILAN, June 16 Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will soon award a sell tender for three cargoes loading in August, two trade sources said.

The cargoes have been offered to long-term buyers and stakeholders in the project, not to the wider market, the sources said.

One of the sources said the tender, which was launched last week, is likely to be awarded this week.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom owns a 50 percent share in Sakhalin II, with Shell owning 27.5 percent, Japan's Mitsui 12.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Gas 10 percent.