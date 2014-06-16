RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds sources saying loading dates extend into September)
MILAN, June 16 Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will soon award a sell tender for three cargoes loading in August and September, trade sources said.
The cargoes have been offered to long-term buyers and stakeholders in the project, not to the wider market, the sources said.
One of the sources said the tender, which was launched last week, is likely to be awarded this week.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom owns a 50 percent share in Sakhalin II, with Shell owning 27.5 percent, Japan's Mitsui 12.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Gas 10 percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)