* Price hike for Russian borrowers seen inevitable

* Tight loan liquidity pushes borrowers to bond market

* Low Russian activity threatens annual emerging market volume

By Michelle Meineke

LONDON, Feb 13 Russian syndicated loan activity will remain muted until mid-2012 as borrowers expect cheaper pricing than international lenders are prepared to stomach, and as the bond market provides an appealing alternative.

Any loans that do take place are more likely to be placed with domestic lenders, which are stepping into the gap left by western banks that have pulled back to their home markets and are stepping up efforts to raise their own capital levels to meet regulatory requirements, the bankers added.

Lower Russian volumes for much of 2012 threaten to damp activity in Central and Eastern Europe, as Russia accounted for 54 percent of all loan activity in the region in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Many international lenders, increasingly protective of their balance sheets, baulk at the sub-200 basis point (bps) pricing that strong blue-chip Russian borrowers previously enjoyed.

"It's going to be slow volume for the next quarter or two, especially until Basel III is sorted. It's going to be a new playing field, and there are only a few international banks still standing in CEEMEA," one banker at a Russian lender said.

Without steady deal flow, the lending profile for Russia is hazy. American and Japanese banks remain keen, and several European lenders, grappling with tighter dollar availability, say they would still like to maintain their Russian positions.

"It's a pity, as we'd like a test of the market to see which banks are prepared to play," one European banker said.

PRICE HIKE

There are a couple of deals being considered by loans bankers; Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is looking at a $2 billion loan, while state development bank VEB is eyeing $1 billion plus, as many other local borrowers weigh up their options.

However, borrowers have little choice but to face inevitable price hikes if they wish to tap the international loan market, and that could deter some firms, bankers said.

Lenders turned their noses up at Rosneft's initial margin offer of 185 bps margin on its new deal, despite the oil producer securing a $2 billion deal with a similar structure in early December. Early indications suggest that the 130 bps margin VEB wants for its new deal, mirroring pricing on its $2.45 billion, three-year loan from April last year, will also be dismissed, bankers said.

More borrowers need to reappraise their hopes for unsecured structures and longer tenors if they want to negotiate pricing downwards, bankers said.

"Russian borrowers still aren't getting their pricing right," a second European banker said.

The looming price hikes are triggering borrowers' expansion into other lending markets, with Sberbank and VEB opening up the Russian bond market earlier this month for top-tier credits.

Sberbank's $1.5 billion, five and 10-year bond was the first Russian transaction since development bank VEB pulled its deal in December after protests over the parliamentary elections. VEB resurrected its five-year trade in February, raising $750 million.

Russian lenders' strong liquidity will also provide a steady substitute for the loss of international loan liquidity.

The strength of an all-Russian bank group, which obviates currency and cross-border complications, was demonstrated by Russia's biggest lender Sberbank and VEB's $2 billion syndicated loan for Russian tycoon Vladimir Lisin's acquisition of Russian Railways' unit Freight One at the start of the year.

Local liquidity is also expected to support the acquisition financing for Russia's Domodedovo Airport, bankers said. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Will Waterman)