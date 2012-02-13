* Price hike for Russian borrowers seen inevitable
* Tight loan liquidity pushes borrowers to bond market
* Low Russian activity threatens annual emerging market
volume
By Michelle Meineke
LONDON, Feb 13 Russian syndicated loan
activity will remain muted until mid-2012 as borrowers expect
cheaper pricing than international lenders are prepared to
stomach, and as the bond market provides an appealing
alternative.
Any loans that do take place are more likely to be placed
with domestic lenders, which are stepping into the gap left by
western banks that have pulled back to their home markets and
are stepping up efforts to raise their own capital levels to
meet regulatory requirements, the bankers added.
Lower Russian volumes for much of 2012 threaten to damp
activity in Central and Eastern Europe, as Russia accounted for
54 percent of all loan activity in the region in 2011, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Many international lenders, increasingly protective of their
balance sheets, baulk at the sub-200 basis point (bps) pricing
that strong blue-chip Russian borrowers previously enjoyed.
"It's going to be slow volume for the next quarter or two,
especially until Basel III is sorted. It's going to be a new
playing field, and there are only a few international banks
still standing in CEEMEA," one banker at a Russian lender said.
Without steady deal flow, the lending profile for Russia is
hazy. American and Japanese banks remain keen, and several
European lenders, grappling with tighter dollar availability,
say they would still like to maintain their Russian positions.
"It's a pity, as we'd like a test of the market to see which
banks are prepared to play," one European banker said.
PRICE HIKE
There are a couple of deals being considered by loans
bankers; Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is
looking at a $2 billion loan, while state development bank VEB
is eyeing $1 billion plus, as many other local borrowers weigh
up their options.
However, borrowers have little choice but to face inevitable
price hikes if they wish to tap the international loan market,
and that could deter some firms, bankers said.
Lenders turned their noses up at Rosneft's initial margin
offer of 185 bps margin on its new deal, despite the oil
producer securing a $2 billion deal with a similar structure in
early December. Early indications suggest that the 130 bps
margin VEB wants for its new deal, mirroring pricing on its
$2.45 billion, three-year loan from April last year, will also
be dismissed, bankers said.
More borrowers need to reappraise their hopes for unsecured
structures and longer tenors if they want to negotiate pricing
downwards, bankers said.
"Russian borrowers still aren't getting their pricing
right," a second European banker said.
The looming price hikes are triggering borrowers' expansion
into other lending markets, with Sberbank and VEB opening up the
Russian bond market earlier this month for top-tier credits.
Sberbank's $1.5 billion, five and 10-year bond was
the first Russian transaction since development bank VEB pulled
its deal in December after protests over the parliamentary
elections. VEB resurrected its five-year trade in February,
raising $750 million.
Russian lenders' strong liquidity will also provide a steady
substitute for the loss of international loan liquidity.
The strength of an all-Russian bank group, which obviates
currency and cross-border complications, was demonstrated by
Russia's biggest lender Sberbank and VEB's $2 billion syndicated
loan for Russian tycoon Vladimir Lisin's acquisition of Russian
Railways' unit Freight One at the start of the year.
Local liquidity is also expected to support the acquisition
financing for Russia's Domodedovo Airport, bankers said.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Will Waterman)