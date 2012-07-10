By Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Requests by oil giants Rosneft
and TNK-BP for syndicated loans with a
combined total of $1.5 billion have prompted concerns among
lenders as to whether enough liquidity can be raised, as many
anticipate aggressively-priced deals.
Russia's largest crude producer, Rosneft, is approaching the
market for between $800 million and $1 billion, coming only
three months after agreeing a $2.16 billion loan -- the largest
deal for a Russian borrower in 2012.
The firm also signed a $2 billion deal in early December
2011, which means it has squeezed $4.16 billion out of
international lenders in seven months.
"Nobody is sure what appetite there is left is out there for
Rosneft, as there is a lot of overhang," a banker said.
The crude producer will most likely have to adopt a secured
structure, having agreed the two unsecured loans since December
2011.
"I think this will be the point that we tip towards a
secured deal," the banker added.
Meanwhile, the country's third largest oil company, TNK-BP,
is eyeing a $500 million, three-year loan at a time when the
company's ownership is under question.
BP, which bought its stake in TNK-BP in 2003 for $8
billion to team up with Alfa-Access-Renova, said on June 1 it
had received multiple offers to sell its holding, amid flaring
shareholder conflict.
A Russia-based banker questioned whether there would be
enough liquidity credit availability to cater to both Rosneft
and TNK-BP in the market simultaneously.
TNK-BP had initially planned to undercut the 300 bps all-in
that Rosneft had secured on its $2.16 billion deal in April.
However, that scenario is unlikely given the borrower's
ownership ambiguity and the ongoing pressure on international
lenders from the eurozone debt crisis, bankers said, adding that
325 bps-350 bps was more realistic.
"I may get brownie points with TNK-BP management (to accept
lower pricing), but will that be a benefit to me when the
management moves on shortly?" a second banker said.
The lending pool and final deal size will be defined by a
handful of factors, with one being which international lenders
are able to put down large US dollar tickets, as TNK-BP is
unlikely to include a euro tranche.
"Also, will TNK-BP really stick to the $500 million, or will
they accept whatever they can raise from the market? To what
extent are there conflicted banks, such as banks already
advising them on the stake sale, for example?" a third banker
said.
TNK-BP's pending share issue is also proving challenging:
"Nobody actually knows exactly where to price TNK-BP," a
Russia-based banker said.
Russian volume in the first quarter of 2012 plummeted to
$9.75 billion, marking the lowest first-half total since 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC. Robust local liquidity and
several cash-rich borrowers are gradually pushing international
lenders out of vogue.
OIL WATCH
Fluctuating oil prices -- which hovered around $99 a barrel
on July 10 -- could put pressure on some Russian borrowers to
tap international lenders in the coming months, since many firms
operating in the world's second largest oil producer put their
lowest-estimate guidance at $90 a barrel, bankers said.
More downward pressure on oil prices is expected, as
concerns spread about the health of the US economy.
"If oil goes below this level then the companies will have
to reassess their positions," the Russia-based banker added.
"Dividend payments are also coming - companies will need
money."
Commodity borrowers' preference for US dollars -- the
currency for global oil trade -- means that the powerful
liquidity of the local rouble market could be less significant.
The potential impact of a bearish oil market -- Russia's
economic backbone -- on the loan market will last several months
as companies digest their budgeting process, bankers said.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Christopher Mangham)