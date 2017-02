MOSCOW, April 4 Members of the Louis Dreyfus family and Russia's conglomerate Sistema will establish an agricultural joint venture in Russia, Sistema said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sistema and RZ Agro Ltd, which is affiliated with the Sierentz Group, both controlled by Louis Dreyfus family, will set up a new company to be named RZ Agro Holding Ltd, Sistema said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)