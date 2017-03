MOSCOW, March 19 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Wednesday its net profit for 2013 rose 7 percent to 5.2 billion roubles ($143 million).

Revenues also increased 7 percent to stand at 65.3 billion roubles, a slowdown from 18 percent growth in 2012. LSR added it was optimistic about the company's performance in 2014. ($1 = 36.2805 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)