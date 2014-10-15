MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Wednesday its new contract sales rose 36 percent in the first nine months of 2014 to 665,000 square metres.

Value of its nine-month contracts rose 45 percent, year-on-year, to 56.6 billion roubles ($1.4 billion), while average sales price increased by 11 percent, it added in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 41.0410 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)