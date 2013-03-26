BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Tuesday its 2012 sales rose 18 percent, year-on-year, to 61.12 billion roubles ($1.98 billion) on the back of growth in its construction business.
It also said that its EBITDA margin increased to 22 percent from 20 percent in 2012, while earnings per share amounted to 48.06 roubles.
($1 = 30.9017 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.