Australia shares expected to open lower; NZ slips

March 15 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as a slump in oil prices is likely to weigh on resources stocks. Oil prices slid to three-month lows after OPEC reported a rise in global crude stockpiles and a jump in production from its biggest member, Saudi Arabia, despite a deal to curb supply. Investors are also waiting for the outcome of Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with traders pricing in a 90 percent chance the Fed wi