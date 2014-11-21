MOSCOW Nov 21 Vagit Alekperov, chief executive and a shareholder in Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil , called reports that his partner Leonid Fedun intended to sell his stake "nonsense" on Friday.

"If Fedun decides to sell at some stage, he will sell to me," Alekperov told reporters. Alekperov has recently been buying more shares on the market.

Last month, Lukoil denied a report that Fedun, its second-largest private co-owner, planned to sell his 9.77 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)